Share:

In its latest act of aggression against Pakistan, India on Sunday has released up to 0.2 million cusecs of water into the River Sutlej without notifying the relevant authorities prior to the release of the water.

At least 150,000 to 200,000 cusecs of water from the Indian state of Punjab is expected to spill into Ganda Singh Wala – a village in Pakistan near Kasur located at the border – during the next 12 to 24 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned.

India has also opened three out of five spillways of Ladakh Dam, which may lead to flooding in the nearby settlements, the NDMA added.

In view of the flood alert, the administrations of Kasur and other districts located at the bank of River Sutlej have been advised to initiate necessary measures to tackle any emergency.