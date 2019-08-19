Share:

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is facing multiple challenges at present and we will have to enhance the capacity of our officers to meet these challenges.

He said this during his visit to Communications Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here Monday.

Special Secretary Foreign Affairs Moazzam Ali Khan, Additional Secretary Amir Khurram Rathore, Spokesperson Foreign Office Dr Faisal and senior officers of foreign ministry were also present on the occasion.

Director Communications division gave detailed briefing to FM on the performance of Networking Department.

FM said team of foreign ministry is the best team and young officers of foreign ministry are working with full passion, dedication and diligence and its results are before all of us.

He held “ we have to develop communication technical system on state of art lines."

The FM also assured communication division of his full cooperation in provision of resources.

FM also visited security division of foreign ministry and expressed satisfaction over security arrangements.