Share:

Karachi - Many days have already passed to recent rains but still more than 350 villages of Thatta area are still inundated in stagnant rainwater, affecting thousands of poor villagers.

These views were expressed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter president and leader of parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday.

According to details, Haleem Adil and his team along with relief goods reached Thatta and distributed relief goods amongst villagers at Sakro, Garho, Bathoro and other areas. PTI leader Hunaid Lakhani was also present.

Talking on the occasion to media, Haleem Adil said still more than 350 villages of the area are flooded and their communication cut from main roads and highways. He said poor villagers have started migrating from the flooded areas. He said the government of Sindh has still not initiated relief process in this vast affected area. He said we are in opposition and our task is to raise issue of people; however, we are doing whatever relief work here on self-help basis which we can do. He said corruption is at the zenith in Sindh government and only fake bills are passed for the projects that are only on paper.

Haleem Adil said the Sindh government should call emergency in this area and serve the distressed people. He said the PMDA has proved a complete failure. He said if everything has to be done by the federal government chief minister Murad Ali Shah should better write a formal letter about failure of his administration and we will bring the governor rule.

Hunaid Lakhani also demanded urgent relief and rescue work in the inundated area on emergency basis.