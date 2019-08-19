Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Two elderly civilians embraced martyrdom while at least four others sustained serious injuries after India resorted to unprovoked firing at civilians at two separate locations in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to an ISPR statement, the Indian forces targeted civil population with mortars and anti-tank guided missiles along the Line of Control.

Pakistan Army responded effectively to the attack, engaging with the Indian army posts from where the fire had been directed. “Reportedly two Indian army soldiers were killed and many injured,” according to the statement by the military’s media wing.

As per local authorities, one of the targets of Indian firing was a marriage party that was underway in forward village Dara Sheir Khan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Battal sector in Rawalakot district while the other was in Chirrikot sector in Haveili district.

When contacted, Poonch division Commissioner Ch Muhammad Raqeeb told this correspondent over telephone that the Indian troops, without any provocation, started shelling the civilians in forward town of Dara Sheir Khan of Hajeera sub-division at around 5pm, killing two elderly participants of a marriage party arranged at the house of one Muhamamd Aqeel, son of Muhammad Sideeque.

Those martyred in the firing were identified as Lal Din (63), son of Muhammad Din Dulli, r/o Nangrali village of Dara Sheir Khan, and Hassan Din alias Balochi s/o Lal Din Bhatti Rajpur, r/o Dadayal, Mirpur district, according to the division commissioner.

Shaheed Lal Din Bhatti was attending the marriage ceremony of his nephew when he fell victim to the intermittent and indiscriminate Indian shelling that lasted for some time.

At least three participants of the marriage ceremony were injured in the Indian firing from across the LoC.

“And in another incident of Indian firing in Chirri Kot sector of Haveili district at around 9.00 pm on Sunday, a minor identified as 8-year-old Sadaam was seriously injured. The injured boy was rushed to Government Tehsil Headquarter Hospital in Abbaspur and then referred to District Headquarter Hospital in Rawalakot because of critical condition,” the commissioner told this scribe.