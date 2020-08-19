Share:

Buner/Peshawar - Fourteen people were killed and dozens others injured in three road mishaps in Buner, Peshawar and Washuk on Tuesday. Reportedly, seven people were killed and 12 others injured when a passenger vehicle fell into a deep ravine in Chagharzai area of district Buner on Tuesday. According to police, the vehicle was on its way to Buner from Shangla. The injured have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Buner. In another incident, four passengers died and seven others sustained critical injuries when a passenger bus skidded off the road on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway near Peshawar on Tuesday morning. The bus was on its way from Lahore to Peshawar. Separately in Washuk district of Balochistan, at least three people were killed and 20 others including women and children were injured when their pick-up and car collided with each other near Sorap area of Naag.