ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority is advancing fast for development of Islamabad with a number of new projects. The new projects are being launched both in infrastructure development and housing sectors.

In this regard, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started construction of three more overhead pedestrian bridges at different locations in the city.

The civil work for construction of these three bridges has been initiated simultaneously. In order to facilitate pedestrians, these bridges are being constructed on Srinagar Highway near Weekly Bazaar, Faisal Avenue G-7/2/ G-8, near PIMS hospital and third bridge at Jinnah Avenue at Mehran gate F-9 Park opposite to sector G-9/2. CDA has assigned installation work of pedestrian bridges to Heavy Mechanical Complex Taxila.

Installation of these three pedestrian bridges will be completed with the cost Rs135 million. Pedestrian bridge at Kashmir Highway near Weekly Sunday Bazaar will be constructed at cost of Rs.51.94 million, pedestrian bridge Jinnah Avenue at Mehran Gate will be constructed at cost of Rs.40.12 million while pedestrian bridge at Faisal Avenue near PIMS hospital will be constructed /installed at cost of Rs.42.93 million.

In order to avert accidents and maintain flow of traffic in the city, incumbent management of the authority included the construction /installation of pedestrian bridges among its priorities. In this connection, construction/installation of pedestrian bridge at Constitution Avenue has been completed and is now being utilised by pedestrians for crossing the avenue.

Similarly, it is expected that these pedestrian bridges will not only facilitate the pedestrian crossing roads at these points but will also reduce road accidents at these avenues in addition to ensure smooth traffic flow in the areas.

The construction of new three pedestrian bridges in Islamabad is outcome of a comprehensive strategy of incumbent CDA Administration to uplift infrastructure and develop long neglected residential sectors in Islamabad.