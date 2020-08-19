Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended order for sealing Naval sailing club on Rawal lake bank

Chief Justice ( CJ) IHC Athar Minallah took up the case for hearing Wednesday.

Malik Qamar Afzal appeared on behalf of Pakistan Naval Farms while Ashtar Ausaf advocate represented Naval Chief in the court.

The CJ IHC remarked during the hearing of the case “ there is no rule of law in place here. Whichever application this court takes up it seems from therein law is only for the weak. CDA, Revenue department, respective SHO and all are involved. Our future generations will pay price for it. Every day a new petition comes that law is not being adhered to. Whoever owns kiosk his kiosk is demolished without giving notice to him. . If the construction of those who raise them illegally are demolished then no one will do this job in future.

The CJ while addressing CDA counsel remarked why don’t you have courage to say that you cannot get implement law. National Park and environment of the city has been destroyed. If you have to keep the CDA confined to record room only then close it down. Environment has been destroyed.

Ashtar Ausaf counsel for Naval Chief told the court it was done so in Lahore but it was again started later.

CJ remarked court will not allow that its orders are violated.

Defence counsel Malik Qamar advocate told the court “ I assure the court that its orders will not be violated.

CJ remarked this will be insult of uniform if we initiate contempt of court proceedings on violation of court’s orders. Show us constitution where commercial business has been allowed.

The defence counsel prayed the court the service work in respect of boats be allowed by opening sailing centre.

CJ remarked you will be allowed only to do repair work.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till second week of September.