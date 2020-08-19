Share:

PESHAWAR - The district administration on Tuesday issued notification of imposing micro- smart lock-down in four localities of the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK).

The decision of smart lock down was taken after reports of corona virus cases from these residential areas.

The micro Smart lockdown will imposed in Hayatabad, OPF colony, Anwar Asad Colony from 2 pm August 19.

The district administration on August 17 had imposed smart lockdown in Shaheen Town, Akbar Town and Shami Road. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar in a statement said all exit and entry routes will remain closed in these localities and only essential item shops like food, medical stores, general store and emergency service shops will remain open.

Deputy Commissioner said micro smart lock down is being implemented in streets and small localities as par instruction of the federal government.

The purpose of micro-smart lockdown is to stop spread of coronavirus in these areas, said the deputy commissioner in a statement, adding coronavirus SOPs would be strictly implemented and violators would be punished according to law.

Minister assures to consider opening of schools before Sep 15

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Tuesday assured Private School Education Network (PEN) that the department would consider the request of PEN regarding opening of schools before September 15. Talking to a delegation of PEN who called on him here at his office, he assured to request the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan to recommend the federal government opening of schools in the province before September 15.

He, however, said that if the federal government allowed all the public and private schools would be bound to follow the SOPs, which, he said have been prepared and soon a notification would be issued in this regard.

The minister said meetings were being held at the federation level about opening of schools in the context of COVID-19 prevailing situation in the country. He said students are national asset and all the decisions relating to their education and health were being taken keeping in view all pros and cons.

He hoped that soon the educational activities would resume in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, he however advised the private schools to give home work to students at home and arrange evaluation exams after opening of schools.

The Minister also advised parents to pay attention to their children’s education and guide them in their day to day tasks.

Speaking on the occasion Secretary Education Nadeem Aslam soon revised education calendar would be released to all private schools. He noted the teachers and students would have to work hard soon after opening of schools to cover the educational loss of the students in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said as per SOPs the mask would be mandatory at schools for the children and schools heads would be responsible to ensure implementation of SOPs.

On the occasion, PEN President Salim Khan and other officer bearers Fazlullah, Anis Takrim and others assured full support to the government in resumption of educational activities and implementation of SOPs after opening of schools.

Managing Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority Tashfeen Haider was also present in the meeting.