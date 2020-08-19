Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4616 cases up to July 30, 2020 as per monthly progress report released by Secretary Commission on cases of alleged enforced disappearances. A total number of 6686 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission up to June 2020. During July 2020, 43 new cases were received by the commission and the total numbers of cases reached 6729. The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 23 cases in July 2020 and thus the total disposal of Missing Persons up to July 30, 2020 is 4616 and balance as on July 30, 2020 is 2113.

The Commission has already started hearings in cases under investigation. A visit of the Commission to Quetta and Lahore for convenience of the families of missing persons has also been planned. It may be mentioned that disposal of cases by the Commission includes 876 cases received from UN Working Group on Enforced in Involuntary Disappearances based in Geneva, and 256 cases are under investigation. During investigation of a number of cases, it has come to light that a large number of persons who are being reported as missing have actually left for Afghanistan and Syria on the instructions of terror elements like ISIS. Chairman Commission Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, Chairman and other members have disposed of 4616 cases up to July 30, 2020. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Justice Javed Iqbal and other members of Missing Persons Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.