Share:

MARDAN - Paramedics of Mardan district have changed date of their strike and protest meeting due to Muharram which was scheduled to be held on 22nd August.

Shahrafatullah Yousafzai, President All Pakistan Paramedics Staff Association (APPSA), in a press statement said that paramedics had announced one-day protest strike in all hospitals of Mardan and also to stage a protest meeting at District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital Mardan in favour of their demands on 22nd August. He said that due to Muharram the date had been changed and now the protest strike and protest meeting would be held on 19th September. He said that central, provincial and local leaders of the paramedics associations would address the protest meeting. However, he added, during the strike emergency cover would be provided to the patients.