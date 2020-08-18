Share:

LAHORE- Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary M Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family on Tuesday condoled the death of former Islamabad Hockey Association Federation (IHA) M Naeem Farhani. They expressed their deepest sympathies with the members of the bereaved family. They prayed that may the departed soul rest in eternal peace and may Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss