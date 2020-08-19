Share:

Lahore - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik on Tuesday penned a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, urging him to take the Kashmir issue to the United Nations (UN) and International Court of Justice (ICJ).

During a press conference in the capital, he made the details of the letter public.

In his letter, Senator A. Rehman Malik writes “I am obliged to write to you, and remind, that you had undertaken to be the ambassador of Kashmir for raising voice against unprecedented human rights violations being perpetuated by Indian forces and to effectively highlight the Kashmir cause at the international fora.”

Senator Malik conveyed that as the Kashmiris languish under blatant oppression by India, he finds no hesitance in stating that the nation at large feels that our government has been soft-pedaling against India and has not acted swiftly enough or in-time against India’s brutalities in Kashmir.

He writes, “Mr. Prime Minister we have to move forward beyond speeches and small thinking. It is not that the people of Pakistan have to be satisfied, but the people of Kashmir have to be satisfied.”

Senator A. Rehman Malik concluded his letter by urging the Prime Minister to take the Kashmir case to the UN and ICJ to drag Modi as a “war criminal” for his unprecedented brutalities against Kashmiris.

He urges “I, therefore, in the national interest, implore you to please add kinetics through both, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Law & Justice, and any other national organisation, and engage the UN and ICJ in the manner to bare the Indian inhumanities and crimes against the innocent Kashmiris.”

Separately, the Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan moved a resolution which was unanimously adopted. It demands that the government should move a resolution in the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) against India without further delay.