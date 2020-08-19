Share:

MULTAN - Local environment department imposed ban on shopping bag usage in the district, according to official letter received from Deputy Director Office Environment Department on Tuesday. According to excerpt of the letter, use of shopping bags was banned under writ petition number 227807/2018 via order of LHC Lahore, and Environment Department was directed to implement the direction in letter and spirit. Following which it was instructed that shopping bags should stop to be used across the district, it was said. A lawful action would be taken against public stores, shops etc. whose owners or proprietors would be found consuming plastic material such as shopping bags, reads the letter.