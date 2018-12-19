Share:

ISLAMABADL - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday called on the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Konya, Turkey.

During the meeting, Chief Justice of Pakistan highlighted the special love and affection between the people of Pakistan and Turkey.

President Erdogan also expressed his warm sentiments for the people of Pakistan and welcomed the Chief Justice to the city of Maulana Rumi.

The Chief Justice later participated in the “Seb-i-Arus” being held in Konya to commemorate the death anniversary of the renowned Sufi saint and poet Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi and witnessed the “samah” ceremony as part of the commemorative events.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of Pakistan held a meeting with the President of the Turkish Constitutional Court, Prof. Dr Zuhtu Arslan in Ankara. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on legal and judicial matters of mutual interest.

He briefed his Turkish counterpart on the working of the judicial system of Pakistan. He also outlined the initiatives being taken by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in furtherance of the fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan.

He emphasized that promotion and protection of the fundamental rights of the common citizens of Pakistan remained the highest priority for the Supreme Court, as provision of these rights had a direct impact on the lives of the common citizens.

He said that the Supreme Court was working to ensure that the Executive would take all possible measures to uphold these fundamental rights.

In this regard, the Chief Justice of Pakistan briefed Prof. Dr. Arsalan regarding his initiatives for water management, population control, provision of health facilities, and, ensures justice and rule of law. Prof. Dr. Zuhtu Arslan briefed the Chief Justice of Pakistan on the working of the Turkish judicial system, informing that Turkish Constitutional Court system was one of the oldest in the Europe.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan and the President of the Turkish Constitutional Court agreed to further strengthen institutional collaborations between the highest Courts of the two countries, during the meeting.

Chief Justice of Pakistan is currently on an official visit to Turkey at the invitation of the President of the Constitutional Court of Turkey.