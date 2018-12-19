Share:

Islamabad - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has thanked the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for continued support towards a negotiated political settlement for peace in Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR on Tuesday, the COAS expressed these views was talking to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in Qatar.

It further said that both sides also discussed measures to enhance bilateral security cooperation.

Emir of Qatar appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and the positive role being played by Pakistan for regional stability including Afghanistan.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also called on Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah Bin Naseer Bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

The Prime Minister expressed keen desire to further diversify and broaden mutual cooperation including security. The Army Chief assured him of Pakistan’s full cooperation in all mutual undertakings.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also attended the National Day Parade of Qatar. He congratulated Lieutenant General Staff Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces on a professional and impressive parade befitting Qatar’s national solidarity and progress.

On Monday, the Army Chief visited Egypt where he had interactions with General Mohamed Zaki, Commander in Chief of Egyptian Armed Forces and Minister of Defence & Military Production and Lieutenant General Mohamed Farid Hegazy, Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces.