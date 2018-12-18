Share:

Wah cantt-Following the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the anti-encroachments department of Cantonment board Wah (CBW) along with other civic organizations removed encroachments from footpaths in different areas of garrison city. The anti-encroachments staff removed all cabins, shops, patharas, sugarcane juice machines, iron grills, heavy generators and other encroachments with the help of heavy machinery. During the operation, the encroachments made by the stallholders and traders on roads, footpaths and sheds along with road in Lalarukh market were removed. Heavy machinery was used to clear the paths by removing the encroachments so as to facilitate the visitors. Police officials were also present on the occasion, to avert any untoward incident and maintain law and order as the operation continued. Similarly, the anti-encroachment staff also demolished illegal structures on the post office road. The operation would continue in the current week as well, according to the officials. It is pertinent to mention that the operation did not touch the areas owned by influential businessmen.

“The CBW has been working to remove encroachments from Saddar for the past week on the orders of the Supreme Court. Before the operation, notices were served to illegal encroachers to remove these encroachments voluntarily”, Said Amjad Kashmiri, V.P Cantonment board Wah.

The markets where anti encroachment operation was launched presented a picture of a complete mess where uprooted footpaths, debris of bricks, crushed steel and iron fixers and piles of bill boards, even of the commercial banks were seen everywhere.

The heavy machinery which uprooted footpaths also damaged roads causing ditches which caused havoc for the motorists. “It seems like a heavy earthquake hit the area as rubble and debris can be seen everywhere,” said a resident Shah Bano while talking to this reporter. “The mess in front of markets and shops causing inconvenience to motorists should be removed soon after the operation but it is lying unattended,” said a motorist, Abdul Aziz.

“The civic authorities on the pretext of anti encroachment drive and manipulating the apex court orders are rendering scores of poor vendors, small stall holders and daily wagers from their bread and butter”, said Raja Amir Sadeed, an office bearer of a local traders association.