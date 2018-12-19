Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that the government was pursuing friendly and cooperative relations with all countries particularly with major powers and all immediate neighbours.

Addressing participants of National Security and War Course at National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad, he said the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan was also seeking a just, durable and a peacefully negotiated solution of the Kashmir dispute, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

While highlighting the cardinals of Pakistan’s foreign policy, challenges as well as opportunities, Qureshi said the PTI government was turning the country’s geo-strategic location into a geo-strategic asset and projecting the rightful image of the country, its cultural ethos and state policies. He said that government was striving to achieve strategic objectives of the country’s foreign policy.

“While safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state, we are maintaining credible national security capabilities to deter aggression. We are also working to take the war against extremism and terrorism to its logical conclusion, promoting economic stability through inclusive growth and integrating with major regional initiatives and global economy,” he stated.

The foreign minister said the government was pursuing economic prosperity and growth through multifaceted partnerships and welfare of Pakistani diaspora abroad.

“Pakistan has been a major victim of terrorism but through a collective effort of our security forces and resilient people of Pakistan we have been able to get out of this menace successfully, said FM Qureshi, adding that Pakistan fully supports Afghan peace process as peace in Afghanistan is essential for regional peace and stability.