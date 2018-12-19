Share:

PESHAWAR - The Government College Peshawar clinched the trophy after defeating Government Post Graduate College, Nowshera in the final of the Higher Education Department Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Inter-College Boys Volleyball Championship on Tuesday. Dr Muhammad Asif was the chief guest. Organising Secretary and Assistant Director Sports Hassan Khan, Director Sports Government College Peshawar Arshad Hussain and large number of spectators were also present and witnessed the thrill-packed final. The Government College Peshawar won the first set by 25-23 before levelling the set at 4-4, 6-6, 8-8, 10-10, 12-12, 16-16, 19-19, 20-20, 21-21, 22-22 and 23-all before GCP marched into victory. After winning the first set it was a difficult task for GCP to double the lead as Government Post Graduate College, Nowshera won two sets consecutively by 23-25 and 27-29.