US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday, said an Inter-Services Public Relations press release.

According to the press release, The US envoy appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process, and discussed matters pertaining to regional stability.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking Pakistan’s assistance in the Afghan peace process.

Trump also sought Pakistan’s assistance in bringing the Taliban leadership to the negotiating table, it was revealed by the Pakistani premier.

The letter was followed by a visit from Khalilzad to Islamabad, during which the US envoy reiterated Trump’s desire to seek Pakistan’s cooperation for peace and stability in Afghanistan.