LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has imposed a ban on “washing of cars with hosepipes” and directed that vehicles be washed with buckets of water instead. LHC judge Justice S Karim was hearing a petition filed for the conservation of water and stopping its wastage.

The court in its orders directed the Lahore Development Authority as well as the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to stop the service stations from using hosepipes to wash cars. The court also directed the residents to wash cars with buckets. The court also directed for launching an awareness drive on the ban of using hosepipes to wash cars. The court also directed the Punjab government to inform it about measures to be taken to conserve water and stop its wastage. The court also sought a report from housing societies in this regard for the next date of the case.

Arrest warrants for former PFA DG and otherS

A judicial magistrate has issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of former Punjab Food Authority (PFA) director Ayesha Mumtaz and other officials. The arrest warrants have been issued for the officials’ failure to testify in a case pertaining to “violating various sections of the Food Safety Act”. The magisterial court directed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations to arrest and produce the witnesses before the court on the next hearing.

In October two years ago, Mumtaz was removed from her post after a reported tussle with higher officials. She rose to fame for her drive against unhygienic food sold at restaurants and other eateries in Punjab. in 2016, a team of the PFA had raided UK Food Plant and seized a large quantity of substandard chili sauce. The authority claimed that owner of the plant namely Ahmad Shah and other staff had shown resistance and misbehaved with the raiding team. The PFA had also got a case registered with local police against the factory’s owner and others.

As the magistrate seized with trial in the case, the former director general and other officers of the PFA never appeared before the court to record their evidence despite repeated summons. Previously the magistrate had issued bailable arrest warrants of the officers with direction to the police to procure their appearance.

However, they remained absent from the Tuesday’s proceedings that led to issuance of their non-bailable arrest warrants. The judicial magistrate directed the DIG Operations Lahore to ensure appearance of Ayesha Mumtaz and others on Jan 24.