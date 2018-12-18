Share:

LOS ANGELES:- ‘Aquaman’ director James Wan ha admitted it was a ‘’challenge’’ to make the superhero’s iconic green and yellow suit look ‘’cool’’. James Wan admits it was ‘’a challenge’’ making a cool version of the ‘Aquaman’ suit. The filmmaker behind the new blockbuster wanted to find a way to pay tribute to the DC Comics material while giving the character - played by Jason Momoa - an edgier twist in the iconic green and yellow. Speaking to Cinemablend, he said: ‘’It’s not the easiest suit to make look cool.