RAWALPINDI - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Tuesday claimed that former PML-N president Mian Nawaz Sharif was struggling for contracting a deal or NRO for his daughter Maryam Nawaz to save her political career but PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was not interested in any such deal for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“Former rulers plundered the country and the looted money will not benefit Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari,” Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said while talking to media men after attending a function held in connection with 51st death anniversary of Kashmiri leader Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas here.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the duo (Nawaz, Zardari) destroyed the future of their next generation in politics. He said that the crackdown would be launched against all those who were involved in corruption.

“Before next March 2019, all those who involved in corruption will face the music. If they managed to escape then only God can save this country,” he said. “People gave a mandate to Imran Khan to hold all thieves and looters accountable of their deeds,” he said.

He said that real traitors were those who looted the country and badly affected its economy. “These people are roaming in the country under protocol and they had to answer the questions about their wrongdoings of the past,” he said. To a question about torture of private TV cameraman by Nawaz Sharif’s security guards outside Parliament House, he said that Chief Justice of Pakistan should take notice of the issue. “Yes, I am part of the government and I will talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.