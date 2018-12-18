Share:

Rawalpindi-The leaders, workers and supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) staged a protest demonstration on Murree Road against Medical Superintendent (MS) Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for allegedly victimizing the daughter of jailed politician Hanif Abbasi. Dr Areeba Abbasi, the daughter of PML-N ex-MNA, was serving in the Skin Department of BBH as a Medical Officer, and was transferred to Emergency Department by the MS, earning the wrath of the doctor who not only resigned from her job but also made the law minister Punjab Muhammad Basharat Raja call the MS to cancel her transfer. Punjab law minister called and threatened MS BBH when the MS rejected the orders of the minister.

According to details, scores of workers and leaders of PML-N assembled at Committee Chowk and protested against MS BBH Dr Tariq Masood Khan Niazi for politically victimizing Dr Areeba Abbasi by transferring her from the Skin Department to the ER Department. Protestors blocked the road for traffic movement by burning old tyres, causing a gigantic traffic jam. They also asked the government to launch an inquiry against Dr Tariq Niazi. Led by N league former candidate for NA-60 Sajjad Khan, the protectors blocked Murree Road for traffic and chanted slogans against the Chief Minister Punjab, Secretary Health and MS BBH. They demanded immediate removal of MS from his post and to not accept the resignation of Dr Areeba Abbasi that she had tendered before Secretary Health.

“We will not accept the policies of suppression”, “Dr Tariq Niazi should act like a saviour instead of a PTI activist” and “The government of hens and eggs will not be tolerated” were the slogans mentioned on placards and banners held by some female workers of N league during the protest demonstration. Addressing the protesters, Sajjad Khan condemned the action of MS BBH and said N league would launch a protest movement against the politically-tainted MS. He said the father of Dr Areeba Abbasi had gifted scores of development schemes to the city. He said PML-N appreciated the efforts of Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja that he requested the cancellation of transfer orders of Dr Areeba Abbasi. Raja Mazhar also spoke on the occasion and denounced Dr Niazi’s act of victimizing the female doctor just to level scores with her imprisoned father Hanif Abbasi.