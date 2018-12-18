Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested all the accused including the main culprit involved in torturing a tourist family in Muree, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. All the accused were put behind the bars and further investigation is underway, he said. According to him, a special police team, headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Murree Faryal carried out raids at various localities in Murree and rounded up some 10 accused including the main culprit for their involvement in misbehaving and torturing a family including a female near GPO Chowk, in Murree. The team was constituted by City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan on directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Amjad Javed Salimi, he said.

A case has already been lodged against the accused with Police Station (PS) Murree, he said. He said the culprits would be presented before the court of law for obtaining physical remand for further investigation. CPO Abbas Ahsan, in a statement, said the police under the command of a brave female police officer ASP Faryal successfully apprehended the culprit involved in harassing the female tourist in Murree. All the arrested culprits were sent behind the bars, he said.

On the other hand, Assistant Commissioner Murree has held a press conference and condemned hotels’ guides’ atrocity against the tourists.

He said the government has ordered the owners of hotels to provide specific uniforms to all their guides with name plates pinned on then. Strict action would be taken against those guides and owners who will be found involved in ridiculing tourists in Murree, he said.