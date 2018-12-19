Share:

The federal government has decided to file a disqualification reference against Pakistan Peoples' Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari before the Election Commission of Pakistan on the charge of concealment of assets.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has directed its Sindh lawmaker Khurram Sherzaman to file a reference against Zardari on not mentioning his foreign assets in the nomination papers.

“Zardari owns an apartment in the United States. Under Article 62/63, he was bound to declare his assets which he didn’t. He is not eligible to remain a member of the parliament anymore,” he said.

Chaudhry said that the investigations against Nawaz, Shehbaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Pakistan Peoples' Party begun in the previous tenure, the incumbent government has only given free hand to the investigators.

"They didn't let the institutions initiate transparent inquiries. We promised to our voters that we will bring corruption-free political structure," he added.

The information minister said that the PTI legislators are not facing probes because they weren't in charge of the federal government before.

He said that Pakistan's national image is improving abroad due to the NAB probes as it is resulting in more foreign direct investments.

'Portugal has taken off its safety advisory on Pakistan and have declared it Green zone. Many more such countries will change there travel advisory," the minister said.

Chaudhry said that the country will receive the biggest investment of its history in coming days, adding that the multinational companies are now interested to invest in the country.