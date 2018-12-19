Share:

Minister for Finance, Asad Umar on Wednesday has said that Pakistan's tourism industry will flourish after the decision of British Airways to resume its flights to Pakistan from June next year.

He expressed these views through his Twitter handle, he wrote, "Portugal has also dropped all travel advisories for its citizens coming to Pakistan whereas British Airways has decided to resume flights to Pakistan."

"Victory against the terrorists bearing fruit of reducing isolation of Pakistan and next summer will see record tourists coming to the country," he further added.