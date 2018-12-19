Share:

The US military is preparing to withdraw all of its forces from northeastern Syria, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

People familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that US officials have started telling partners in northeastern Syria about the plans to immediately pull all American forces out of the area.

The comment comes after Department of Defence spokesperson Col. Rob Manning said last week that the US has finalised the establishment of observation posts in northeast Syria and will be coordinating with Turkey its security efforts in the border region.

The US-led coalition and its majority-Kurd Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) allies have ramped up a campaign against the remnants of Daesh* holed up in several towns east of the Euphrates River.

The Syrian government has repeatedly accused the coalition of using white phosphorus and cluster bombs in the region, and of causing heavy civilian casualties in built-up areas.

The coalition has confirmed carrying out a heavy campaign of airstrikes in the area, including in the city of Hajin, but has denied that the strikes are causing mass civilian casualties, and adamantly denied using banned white phosphorus and cluster munitions.

Since early November, Sputnik has reported on the deaths of nearly 200 civilians in coalition strikes in Hajin and al-Shaafa.