Share:

SARGODHA-A woman gave birth to quintuplets - three baby boys and two baby girls - through C-Section at a private hospital in Satellite Town here on Tuesday.

According to details, a woman identified as Gulshan Bibi, wife of Umer Draz, resident of Gojra, District Mandi Bahaudin, was brought to the private hospital in Satellite Town, with severe labour pain.

During ultrasound and other tests, the doctors discovered that the women would have to deliver five babies. So a team of doctors was constituted, which after a successful operation brought the five babies including three boys and two girls. The woman is in stable condition while the doctors have moved the newborn babies to ICCU of the hospital.

Meanwhile, father of the newborns has expressed his pleasure and thanked Allah Almighty for being blessed with five children.