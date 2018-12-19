Share:

KAMALIA-New records of corruption were set during the government of former president Asif Ali Zardari, said senior vice president of Anjuman Hussaini Kamalia Saqlain Haidar Kazmi. Talking to media, he stated that Zardari was not imprisoned for democracy even once rather he was jailed for other cases for which he had acquired NRO. He said later Zardari became President, and he got rid of all the cases against via bribes or blackmailing. He alleged: “The biggest foreign loans were borrowed during the PPP tenure, and the national economy was damaged.” He added: “Today, this person who brought an unbearable loss to the people Pakistan pretends to be their well-wisher.”a