ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Wednesday said that a multi-pronged approach is needed to defeat the curse of militancy and terrorism in the country.

The Chief Justice expressed these views while speaking at the launch of research study on “Impact of Militancy on Administration of justice in former FATA and PATA” held at the Federal Judicial Academy.

Enlightening the audience with the history of militancy and terrorism in different countries around the globe, Justice Khosa said, “Militancy is a form of terrorism and since time immemorial it has existed in one form or another in various parts of the world and civilians have been victims of terror acts. But the question is how it was tackled in those troubled –spots? What steps were taken by those countries and nations? We must have to learn from others who defeated the terrorists. We need to rethink our strategies to deal with it in a more successful manner.”

He also read out extracts from a judgment of Supreme Court of Pakistan in order to tackle the scourge of militancy and terrorism in an effective manner.

The Chief Justice quoted a few inspiring lessons from a book titled, “21 Lessons for the 21st Century” written by a bestseller author namely Yuval Noah Harari.

Regarding the importance and scope of research culture, the Chief Justice said, “Without research there is no progress, and with no progress there is no learning. It really augurs well that our judicial officers have undertaken research on a very important topic. This research will make them more analytical in their approach.”

“Research should always be original. It should always be conducted on the area and also in close contact with the people who are subject matter of the research in question. It should not be academic and bookish,” the Chief Justice remarked.

He expressed the hope that this research would enhance the competency and professionalism of judges who have conducted it and mechanism would be developed to push forward the suggestions and recommendations.

The chief justice also unveiled the publication comprising seven chapters.

Earlier, Director General of the Academy Hayat Ali Shah informed about the background of establishment of Research Wing/ Research Centre at the Academy and partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross in the wake of its “Build, Support and Transfer (BST) Policy.”

He lauded the role of the ICRC for providing the requisite intellectual and fiscal support and assistance to undertake this first ever research study in the Academy.