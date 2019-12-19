Share:

LAHORE - The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) on Wednesday extended an invitation to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for participation in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup to be played in IPOH from April 11 to 18, 2020. The PHF has confirmed the participation of Pakistan hockey team in the 29th Edition of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Men Hockey Tournament 2020. Total six teams will feature in 29th edition of event. The national team will take part in the cup next year, as the participation in this prestigious event will provide fast track, more exposure and experience to men in green.