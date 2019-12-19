Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Combined FC defeated DFA Chitral5-4 on penalty shootouts to clinch the Ufone KPK Football Championship trophy here at the Tehmas Khan Stadium. The match had a scintillating start as the players displayed phenomenal talent on field. In the 13th minute, Peshawar won a penalty kick but Chitral’s goalkeeper made a stunning save. Despite tremendous efforts from both sides, neither could score a goal in the first half. The same trend continued in the second half as both the teams tried very hard but were not able to score a point. The winner was chosen on the basis of penalty shootouts, where Peshawar defeated Chitral 5-4. The final match was played under floodlights and was witnessed by thousands of local football enthusiasts, who poured in large numbers to support their favorite teams. The chief guest of the event handed over the trophy to the winners and distributed prizes amongst the players.

The celebration was followed by some memorable performances by singer Saif Ali Khan and Peshawar’s singing sensation Gul Khan. The qualifiers of the football tournament were played in 21 cities.

The city champions then played against each other in the ‘Eliminators’ to get to the Super8 stage. Successful teams at the city level battled it out for a place in the semi-finals with the best two teams securing a spot in the final of the tournament.