LAHORE - Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that his father was kept in custody without tangible proofs.

The member National Assembly, addressing the party workers’ convention, said his father, former president of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari did not compromise on his principles and managed to get a bail in the ongoing proceedings for himself and his sister, Faryal Talpur.

Bilawal added that historic decisions were currently being undertaken by courts of Pakistan and his political party was in full agreement with the process and the verdicts being issued by the institutes designated for the dissemination of law and justice.

“Me and the entire country will continue to struggle for democracy, we seek justice for Benazir Bhutto case as well,” said Bilawal.

Bilawal said this was the last ‘selection’ as his party had decided to accept only transparent elections from now on.The PPP leader said that people will have to decide whether they wanted an independent Pakistan or a country ruled by a puppet. He said it was unfortunate that the PPP which was projected to win with a two-third majority wasn’t able to do so due to rigging.

FIRs being used to ‘silence’ politicians, students, farmers

“In 2007 our leader Benazir was martyred,” he said. “In 2013, Asif Zardari was the first one who said that this was an RO (returning officer) election,” he added.

Bilawal said his party rejected 2018 election results and had decided not to accept any polls in future that will not be held transparently. He said the party had decided to mark former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi on December 27.

Bilawal lashed out at the government and said that Pakistanis had not sought freedom only to be held captive in the current setup. He said that neither people nor politics were independent in this country.

“Forget about saying what you want, nowadays you can’t even tweet what you want to tweet,” said the PPP chairman. He said struggle for justice would continue till all cases were ruled in favour of the country and its people.

Bilawal said FIRs were being used to ‘silence’ opposition parties, students and farmers.

“After every protest, an FIR is registered against us [PPP leaders] for chanting slogans,” he said.

“When students protest asking for restoration of the unions, FIRs are registered against them too,” he remarked. “If our farmers protest, they are booked for terrorism. What type of freedom is this?”

“Today, Pakistan stands at crossroads. We can become Bhutto’s Pakistan, where the government is elected by the people’s choice. We have to decide if we want a democratic Pakistan or want a puppet to rule over us.”

The PPP thinks that we did not take independence from the British so that we can become slaves of a puppet, he said. “Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto sacrificed for democracy and rights of the nation.”

Bilawal took a dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan by tagging him and asking him as to who was running the ‘Abu Bachao Muhim’ (Save father movement).

