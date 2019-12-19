Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan have brought stability in the country by failing all inimical forces operating against the country.

“We shall never let it go away at any cost,” the Army Chief maintained.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Twitter, the Army Chief said this during his visit to the headquarters of Special Services Group (SSG) of the Armed Forces yesterday.

The tweet quoted General Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying that the SSG is the pride of the nation with myriad contributions towards defence of the country through its valiant officers and soldiers since creation of Pakistan.

The SSG is the special operations force of the Pakistan Army mandated and tasked with special missions.

Separately, to pay homage to the bravery and courage of Lance Naik Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-i-Haider, Lieutenant General Khalid Zia laid floral wreath and offered fateha at the tomb on behalf of the Chief of the Army Staff.