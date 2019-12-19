Share:

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday stated that Indian Army Chief, Bipin Rawat is making "an effort, as usual, to divert world attention from widespread protests in India against CAB (Citizenship Act Bill)."

In a recent statement, the Indian army chief has reported to have said that "the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) can escalate any time." Maj Gen Ghafoor added that, "Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression."

Provocative statements and preparations for escalation along LOC by Indian COAS appear to be an effort as usual to divert world attention from wide spread protests in India against CAB. Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 19, 2019

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Indian army chief stated that "We (the Indian army) have to be prepared for the spiralling of the escalatory matrix." This statement was made in response to the martyrdom of a teenage boy two days ago.

Indian troops have been reported to have shelled two different sectors of the LoC, killing one and injuring two other civilians.

The Citizenship Act, recently amended by the Indian parliament, allows non-Muslims from neighbouring countries, who have settled in India before 2015, to gain Indian citizenship. This includes Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Hundreds of thousands of Indian citizens have protested against this amendment, saying that the law is anti-Muslim and yet another measure by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a nationalist government.