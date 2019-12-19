Police officials stated that a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa early Thursday morning.
Qasim Ali Khan, District Police Officer reported that there was a rally protesting the death sentence awarded to former President Pervez Musharraf for high treason. Nearby, a polio campaign was also underway making it unclear as to who or what the target of the blast was.
Investigations to uncover the motives of the bomber have begun, he added. Other than the suicide bomber, there has been no reported loss of life or property.
Details to follow.