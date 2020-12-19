Share:

GHOTKI - A 20-feet breach in a major canal in Ghotki inundated many crops including of wheat and threatened several villages on Friday. The breach occurred in Nirli Miner Canal near RD-100 area and the water is moving towards the villages. Despite alert, the irrigation department staff still not reached the site to repair the breach. The villagers on self-help basis were trying to bridge the breach but so far their effort was not succeeding. A villager said that the canal banks were weak and the authorities released more water than its capacity and the breach has destroyed many crops causing loss of millions to the farmers.