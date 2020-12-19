Share:

LAHORE-Top seed Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza breezed into men’s singles final of the 6th Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) National Tennis Championships 2020 after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals played at Islamabad Tennis Courts on Friday.

According to PTF spokesman here, Muzammil Murtaza was up against Muhammad Abid in the first semifinal and faced tough resistance from his opponent before winning the encounter 7-6(3), 6-2. It was a routine matter for Aqeel Khan, the longest serving No 1 players, who comfortably made his way to the final after thumping upcoming talent M Shoaib 6-2, 6-3. In men’s doubles final, Aqeel Khan/Shahzad Khan beat Abid/Waqas 6-2, 6-4.

National ladies champion Ushna Suhail faced almost no resistance from young Esha Jawad to win the ladies singles first semifinal 6-2, 6-0. Ushna just conceded two points in the first set while played more aggressively in the second set to win it 6-0, thus set final clash against her rival Sarah Mahboob Khan, who got a walk over against Mahvish Chishtie due to medical reasons.

In boys U-14 final, Hamid Israr played superb tennis against upcoming star Haider Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) with a score of 5-3, 5-3 to claim the title. In the girls U-14 semifinals, Sheeza Sajid toppled Soha Ali 4-2, 4-0 while Amna Ali Qayum outsmarted Zainab Ali Raja 4-2, 4-0. In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Hamza Roman beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-2 while Haniya Minhas beat Amir Mazari 5-4(6), 4-5(4), 4-0.

In the boys/girls U-10 semifinals, M Hassan Usmani beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 5-3, 4-1 while Ismail Aftab beat M Shayan 4-2, 5-4(3). In the seniors 45 plus final, Mehmood Khan/Azeem Khan outscored Rashid Ali/Col Faisal 6-1, 6-2.