LAHORE-Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Noor Zaman clinched the U-19 title in the National Junior Squash Championship 2020 after beating Punjab’s Ashab Irfan 3-2 in the final played at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Friday.

According to PSF spokesman, the credit goes to spirited Noor Zaman, who made a tremendous comeback from 0-2 by holding his nerves and fully prevailed over his opponent to win the next three games in a row to clinch the title by 3-2. Ashab was off to flying start as he won the first two games by 11-4 and 11-7 but after that Noor bounced back in great style and won the next three games by 11-6, 11-7, 11-7 in a 35-minute epic final.

The boys U-17 title was lifted by PAF’s Muhammad Hamza Khan, who fully dominated the final and didn’t allow Huzaifa Zahid from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to win a single game. Hamza started the final well and put his opponent under pressure to comfortably win the first set 11-3 and second 11-3 and third 11-6 to claim the title in just 13 minutes.

The championship was organised by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) for boys and girls, which carried a prize purse of Rs 500,000. PSF Senior Vice President Air Marshal Aamir Masood, who attended the concluding ceremony as chief guest, awarded prize money and trophies to the finalists of different categories.