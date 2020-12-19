Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest. Talking on the occasion, the CM said Pakistan is passing through a sensitive phase of its history and the motherland demands unity. Those who were trying to divide the nation should mend their ways, he added. The CM emphasized that the government will foil the nefarious conspiracy of dividing the nation as people have already rejected those who give preference to their personal interest. The foundation of a new Pakistan has been laid and there is a need to promote the passions of brotherhood, tolerance and harmony in the society, he added.