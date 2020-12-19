Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday lauded the professionalism and dedication of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and reiterated the importance of inter-services harmony and synergy for operational success.

The COAS visited an operational base of Pakistan Air Force to witness Pak-China Joint Air Exercise “Shaheen-IX”. Shaheen-IX is 9th in the series of joint exercises between PAF and PLAAF started in 2011 and are held in Pakistan and China on alternate basis.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the COAS was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

Addressing the participants of the exercise, the Army Chief said, “The Joint Exercise will improve combat capacity of both the Air Forces substantially and also enhance interoperability between them with greater strength and harmony.”

He said that such joint training ventures are vital to increase combat readiness of both the countries to face emerging geo-strategic challenges.

While interacting with the base personnel, the Army Chief lauded the professionalism and dedication of PAF and reiterated the importance of inter-services harmony and synergy for operational success.

“PAF’s cutting edge aside, what makes it second-to-none is the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel,” the COAS was quoted as saying by the ISPR.