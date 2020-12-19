Share:

Administration has decided to put three Peshawar localities under smart lockdowns on Sunday in view of the persistently rising coronavirus cases in the city.

On recommendation of the district health officer, smart lockdown will be imposed from 6pm today in Mohalla Aziz Khan, Railway Colony and Falcon Colony Complex.

No gatherings are allowed in these areas and congregations in mosques have been restricted to five people.

All shops, except pharmacies, food supplies, tandoors, emergency services and general stores will remain closed.