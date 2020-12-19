Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Robbers looted Rs 9 million in a heist after killing a security guard and injuring another here on Friday. According to police, security guards were shifting cash from NBP main branch, Grain Market to cash van parked nearby, when two bandits opened indiscriminate fire in a bid to snatch cash from them.

Resultantly, two security guards sustained gunshot wounds. One of them died on the spot.. The robbers shot at and killed a security guard and injured his colleague for putting up resistance. Later, the outlaws decamped with looted cash. DPO Mandi Bahauddin along with police party reached the spot and examined the site of incident.

The dead and injured security guards were shifted to DHQ hospital. Police were investigating.

The police have obtained the CCTV footage of the crime which shows that the robbery took place within 30 seconds. They managed to flee from the scene.

The police have collected evidence from the crime site and have begun investigations into the case. Raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects as soon as possible.

Driver hurt as oil tanker overturns

An over-speeding oil tanker turned turtle while saving a car near Bhuttapur Flyover, DG Khan road here on Friday in which the tanker driver sustained serious injuries. According to Rescue 1122 officials, an oil tanker containing 25,000 liters petrol was going to Faisalabad from Mahmood Kot and it went uncontrolled and overturned while saving a car near Bhuttapur flyover DG Khan road.

The fuel started to spill from oil tanker while the driver of the oil tanker also sustained serious injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started Rescue operation by cordoned off the area. The injured driver was shifted to district headquarters hospital Muzaffargarh after providing the first aid.

Seven outlaws arrested

The police here arrested seven accused and recovered narcotics as well as illegal weapons from their possession. Police sources said on Friday that during ongoing drive against drug sellers and illegal weapon holders the teams of different police stations of district conducted raids and nabbed seven criminals. They recovered 1.23 kg Hashish, 3 pistols 30 bore, 2 guns 12 bore and 1 rifle 8mm from them. The accused were identified as--Shoaib Nasir, Mazhar Iqbal, Amir Shahzad, Gull Muhammad, Muhammad Fayyaz, Najibullah and Muhammad Shahid. Separate cases were registered against the accused.

36 gamblers arrested

Tarkhanwala police on Friday during their ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up thirty six gamblers here. A spokesman of police said that the team conducted raid at Mangowali village and arrested 36 gamblers who were gambling on cockfight. The police recovered bet money amounting to Rs.100,920,three cars,three motorcycles and two roosters from their possession.

They were identified as;Muhammad Sardar, Hamza Khan, Safeel Hayyat, Asad Mehmood, Asad Ahmed, Samar Shah, Irshad Ahmed, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Ilyas, Ansar Shah, Nasir Ali, Kamran, Ali Raza, Mazhar Iqbal, Ijaz Hussain, Shafqat Hussain and others. Police registered case against all of them under gambling act.