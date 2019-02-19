Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the United Nations to take notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir in the aftermath of last week’s attack in Pulwama.

In an interview, Qureshi said he has written a letter to the UN secretary general in which he has raised concerns over the "negative tactics" used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ahead of the elections in India.

The foreign minister further said, he has requested the UN chief to play his part in the de-escalation of current tensions created by irresponsible attitude of the Indian government after the Pulwama attack.

“Pakistan has given a very measured and responsible response to the baseless accusations of India,” Qureshi said.

The already sour relations between India and Pakistan have worsened since the past week as New Delhi piled blame on Islamabad for the Pulwama attack. Pakistan's leadership has strongly refuted the allegations.

At least 44 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed in Srinagar-Jammu Highway in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Thursday, when an improvised explosive device targetted a convoy of military vehicles, some 20 kilometres from Srinagar.