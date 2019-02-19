Share:

A British parliamentary delegation called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Islamabad on Tuesday and discussed the deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

The delegation said human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir stand unfolded before the world. The delegation said report of UN Human Rights Commissioner should be a matter of concern for India.

The delegation also regretted the nationalist agenda of BJP government. It stressed for maintaining peace in the region.

In his remarks, Asad Qaiser said Modi junta should shun the course of targeting Pakistan and rather focus on development agenda and poverty alleviation.

The British parliamentary delegation included Naaz Shah, Faisal Rasheed, Lord Wigan and two officials of the British parliament.