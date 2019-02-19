Share:

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a reference against an illegal allotment in KDA Housing Society's name and submit a report by March 19.

As the hearing of the case pertaining to illegal allotment began, NAB officials told the bench, "Then administrator of the housing society, Intezar Jafri, and others illegally allotted 43 plots in the name of KDA Housing Society and caused a loss to the national exchequer."

"The matter has been forwarded to NAB headquarters to file a reference against the suspects," the NAB officials added. "KDA anti-encroachment director Jameel Baloch and other beneficiaries are not involved," they further informed.

The court ordered NAB to file a reference and submit a report by March 19.