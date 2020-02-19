Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday rejected reports of ‘deal’. He said that Hamza Shehbaz wouldn’t be treated in this manner if there was a deal with government. Speaking in Tv program, former Speaker of NA said that Maryam Nawaz would return to politics after full recovery of Nawaz Sharif. However, after surgery of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif would return to the country to lead PML-N and opposition. While criticizing government, he said, “Government’s performance itself is a ‘motion of no confidence’ against PM. We are raising voice on issue which concern masses.” Talking about grievances of JUI-F, Ayaz Sadiq said that his party was in contact with Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and PML-N had invited JUI-F leader Asad Mehmood for tea on Wednesday. Answering a question, he said he would inform his leadership about thoughts of JUI-F leadership as party leadership makes decisions.