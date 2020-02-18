Share:

Bahawalpur-A 12 -year-old boy was killed after being bitten by a stray dog in Bahawalpur near Rama Phatak area.

Shoaib was brought to Bahawal Victoria Hospital in injured condition. He was bitten by dog near Rama Phatak yesterday morning.

The child was in critical condition, said doctors. The dog had bitten the boy on his mouth and neck several times.

At hospital, Shoaib succumbed to his wounds and breathed his last.

Stray dogs can be seen at many places in limits of municipal corporation and the district council nowadays but no serious action has been taken by the municipal administration so far. Doctors say that more than 30 dog-bite cases are reported every day at different hospitals in Bahawalpur.

Selection board

meeting held

Selection Board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur interviewed 42 candidates for 15 posts of assistant professor for departments of Applied Psychology, Commerce and Statistics. Meeting of selection board was held under the chair of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob while members included Dr. Shehzad Qaiser, Prof. Hameed Raza Siddiqui, subject experts and deans.

Centre for renewable and solar energy

‘okayed’ for IUB

Punjab government has agreed to set up Centre for Renewable and Solar Energy Training and Building of College of Conventional Medicines at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

These developments happened during recent visit of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob with officials of Energy and Higher Education Department at Lahore.

Energy Department will establish Center for Renewable and Solar Energy worth Rs 395 million at Baghdadul Jadeed Campus. This state of the art centre will help promote non-conventional means of energy in Southern Punjab facilitating industries and household. Similarly, College of Conventional Medicine will promote research in Eastern Medicine and Homeopathy, besides encouraging research on medicinal herbs of Cholistan desert to start commercialization of these medicines to uplift socioeconomic development of the region.