SIALKOT-Commissioner Gujranwala division Zahid Akhtar Zaman Tuesday visited Cadet College Pasrur.He inaugurated the Resident Block at the College and interviewed different candidates for the post of principal.

He also inspected different sections of the college and ordered for bringing improvement in the college system.

bags recovered

Local administration recovered 3800 bags of sugar from illegal hoarding in two parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours. A spokesman of the local administration said Tuesday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Umar Maqbool conducted raid at a godown and recovered 2000 bags .