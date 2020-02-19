Share:

JACOBABAD - Raaz Khan Pathan, the provincial leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] on Tuesday expressed great concern over the rape-cum-murder of a minor girl, named Madiha, in Hangu, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and demanded the high-ups to ensure the early arrest of the girl’s tormentors. Pathan further said that if rapists of the minor girl were not arrested, he would launch a protest movement. He said he would light candles at Government Girl’s Primary School, Dost Muhammad to pay tributes to her and would also observe five minutes of silence. A large number of girl students, present on the occasion, also paid homage to Madiha, and prayed for her departed soul.